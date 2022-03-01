New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya and his wife Anu, died on Monday morning as per Microsoft Corporation. Zain was only 26 and was born with cerebral Palsy. In an email to its staff, the software company Microsoft said, Zain had passed away.

The email further asked the employees to keep Zain in prayer and thoughts. "Hold the family in your thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately”, the mail read.

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.

Satya Nadella became Microsoft CEO in 2014, and since he took charge of the software company he was focused on the company and designing its products to better serve users with disabilities. Every now and then, he cited lessons he learned raising and supporting Zain.

In the year 2021, the Children’s Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, joined with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

For the uninitiated, Satya Narayana Nadella is an Indian-born American business executive and CEO of Microsoft who succeeded Steve Ballmer in the year 2014. Nadella was born in Hyderabad of present-day Telangana and in 1992 he married Anupama. The couple has three children, a son Zain and two daughters. Zain was suffering from Cerebral Palsy from the time of birth. Cerebral Palsy is a medical condition, usually caused by brain damage before or at birth, that causes the loss of control of the arms and legs.

Posted By: Ashita Singh