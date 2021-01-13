However, YouTube declined to share details of the video that earned Trump "the strike", but said that after the one-week timeout, it will revisit the decision.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The video-sharing platform, YouTube, on Wednesday decided to suspend US President Donald Trump's channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after a video posted on Trump's channel earned a strike by YouTube for violating its policies for inciting violence.

'A recent video on Trump's channel had incited violence and the video has now been removed', the company said in a statement. However, YouTube declined to share details of the video that earned Trump "the strike", but said that after the one-week timeout, it will revisit the decision.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of 7 days," YouTube said in a statement on Twitter.

The comments section has also been disabled, the app stated further. "Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump's channel, as we've done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section," it added

The decision comes days after Twitter banned Trump (his personal account: @realDonaldTrunp) from its platform completely, a stunning move that drew the ire of conservatives in the US, as well as criticism from around the world.

The video-sharing website had recently pulled former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast from its platform, citing noncompliance with its guidelines.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with the police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.

Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan