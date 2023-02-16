OPEN IN APP

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Steps Down, Indian-American Neal Mohan To Take Over

In a blog post, Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, said that she will focus on 'family, health, and personal projects she's passionate about.'

By Anushka Vats
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 11:16 PM (IST)
YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki on Thursday said that she will be stepping down after nine years at the helm of the world's largest online video platform.

Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer will be the new head of the video, she mentioned.

(With inputs from Reuters)

