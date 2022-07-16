'You're To Blame For Jamal Khashoggi's Murder': Joe Biden Tells Saudi Crown Prince

US President Joe Biden, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, on Friday (local time) raised the murder of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and said that he believed that the Saudi leader was responsible for the death of Khashoggi in 2018.

Biden, in a statement after meeting the Crown Prince in Jeddah, said, "I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now".

Biden further said that being silent on the issues of human rights violations is against the values of a US President. "I said, very straightforwardly, for an American President to be silent on the issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am. I'll always stand up for our values," he said.

However, Biden later said that the Saudi Crown Prince told him he was not "personally responsible" for Khashoggi's murder. "I indicated I thought he was," Biden said, adding, "He said he was not personally responsible for it, and he took action against those who were responsible."

Biden received criticism earlier on Friday when he was photographed fist bumping the Saudi Crown Prince. U.S. intelligence says the crown prince approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, who was murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

The late journalist's fiance, Hatice Cengiz, posted a photo of the fist bump on Twitter and said Khashoggi would have written, "Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS's next victims is on your hands". Responding to Cengiz's criticism, Biden, as quoted by Reuters, said that he was sorry she felt that way.

US President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday for an official visit to the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is Biden's final stop during his first trip to the Middle East as president of the United States. He visited the kingdom at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Biden's first official visit to the Middle East shows that, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the big energy crisis created for European countries, he has realized that he must reverse the US strategy of withdrawal from the Middle East and try to recalibrate his relations with Middle East leaders.



(With Reuters, ANI Inputs)