‘Your Feedback Is Appreciated…’: Elon Musk's Sly Dig At Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

EVER since Elon Musk announced monthly USD 8 for the verification badge, there has been criticism of Musk’s decision on social media. Despite that, the Tesla CEO who never shies away from mocking the critics has decided not to reconsider his decision over the subscription move. In his recent tweet, an American billionaire posted a photo of a T-shirt that read "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."

This comes as a response to his Twitter spat with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC. Earlier on November 2, Congresswoman said, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan." Replying to AOC, Musk tweeted a screenshot of the price of the Congresswoman's supporter T-shirt on November 3. The screenshot showed the supporter T-shirt priced at USD 58.

Soon after hitting back at Elon Musk, AOC further tweeted, “Proud of this and always will be. My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren’t subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting.”

"One guy's business plan for a USD 44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for USD 8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications,” AOC tweeted later mocking Elon Musk again.

Musk, the world's richest man, acquired Twitter after closing USD 44 billion deal on October 27. Soon after taking charge on Twitter, he has been making headlines for his quick decisions, be it firing top executives including Indian origin Parag Agarwal or announcing charges for getting verified on Twitter.

Earlier, Twitter’s new boss turned into a 'meme star' and defended his decision. He posted a series of memes in support of his latest move. Taking to his social media handle, Musk tweeted a meme that illustrates how consumers are happy to spend USD 8 for a Starbucks coffee but not willing to pay the same amount of money for the Twitter Blue Tick.