Abu Dhabi | Jagran World Desk: In a highly unusual sequence of strikes against United Arab Emirates on Monday, a fire at Abu Dhabi main airport as well as explosions in three fuel tanker trucks were ‘possibly caused’ by drone attacks in which three inidviduals, including two Indian nationals were killed.

Abu Dhabi police said three fuel tanker trucks had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and that a fire broke out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Yemen-based Houthi movement claimed the responsibility of suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi. The spokesman of the Houthis said that the group had launched a military operation “deep in the UAE”.

Though initial reports claimed that no casualties were caused by the attack, but as details started pouring in later on Monday, it was revealed that three people including two Indian nationals died in the suspected drone attacks in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The third individual who died is reported to be a Pakistani national.

As per UAE’s state-run WAM news agency, a preliminary investigation indicates small flying objects, likely drones, fell in both areas and may have triggered the blasts.

“Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire,” the police said in a statement on state-run news agency WAM.

The Houthis in past have been accused of using bomb-laden drones to launch attacks at strategically important oil-sites and routes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The group also allegedly launched missiles at Saudi airports, oil facilities and pipelines, as well as has allegedly attacked key shipping routes.

The UAE has fought alongside Saudi Arabia in a coalition against the Houthis in Yemen’s ongoing civil war. The UAE, in recent weeks, has intensified its air campaign against Houthi targets in Yemen, which the Iran-backed militant group had said it would retaliate against.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma