New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Besides the onslaught of Coronavirus, the year 2021 also saw major political upheavals across the globe. Some of them triggered huge controversy and garnered public attention. Five such global crisis are listed below that made headlines this year. Here's a look:

Attack on US capitol

On January 6, a mob allegedly supporters of former US President Donald Trump, stormed into the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C to overturn his defeat in 2020 presidential elections. The mob attacked the Capitol while the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes. The rioters locked the Capitol complex, assaulted the enforcement officers, and vandalised property. The mob was allegedly instigated by Trump on the pretext of the results being compromised in favour of the Democrats. Several people died and were injured in the incident.

Afghanistan refugee crisis and Taliban takeover

On August 15 this year, the Taliban entered the capital of Afghanistan and took control as the US and NATO troops began to withdraw following the deal between the two countries. Within a period of 10 days the fighters of Taliban sized the country and captured the presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country allegedly fearing execution. A total chaos was triggered as people began to leave Afghanistan to escape living under Taliban's rule. The Islamic fundamentalist group formed a new government in the country which has raised concerns worldwide.

Russia Ukraine conflict

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has a long history. Currently, they are at loggerheads because of Russia's military buildup near Ukraine borders. Ukraine use to be a part of the Russian empire before it won independence as the USSR broke up in 1991. The country started building close ties with the West. This created tension between the two countries and a separatist insurgent group was born. Ukraine and the West have alleged that Russia is sponsoring the separatist group. Despite the peace agreement, the conflict between the two countries continues.

Military takeover in Myanmar

On February 1, a coup d'état in Myanmar began when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the Tatmadaw—Myanmar's military. As the country turned into a stratocracy, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing took over power. Further, the military also detained President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi along with ministers, their deputies, and members of Parliament. A least 707 civilians, including children, were reportedly killed by the military as of April 12 and at least 3,070 people are detained.

Israeli–Palestinian conflict

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict this year turned violent once again after the two launched an attack on each other following Israeli defense forces' entry into a Palestinian mosque. There was massive destruction and loss of life on both sides. The main reason behind their war is territorial and religious differences. Israeli for long has occupied Palestine's West Bank and the Gaza Strip even after the agreement.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha