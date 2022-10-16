China's Xi Jinping Faces Fresh Protest, Growing Dissent As He Eyes Third Term

AS PRESIDENT Xi Jinping looks at a new term as the head of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), there have been reports of growing dissent within the country. In the latest display of resistance ahead of a key CCP meeting, a banner was installed against the Chinese Premier at the Sitong Bridge of Haidian District in Beijing.

The banner called for "reforms", demanded "dignity" and "liberty" and denounced the need for a "cultural revolution", according to a report by the Hong Kong Post. The unfurling of the banner, with the slogan also seeking an end to the "slavery", went viral on social media.

While the individual behind this protest was arrested, the Chinese authority reportedly dismissed the act as a rogue incident of madness.

The protests come at a time when Xi is looking at a possible third term as the premier. Evidently, there is unrest simmering in China and the premier's aggressiveness is at the root of it, the Hong Kong Post reported.

Earlier, on October 13, a Beijing-based journalist shared on Twitter posters carrying messages against 'China's Zero Covid policy'. The posters urged a lockdown and highlighted the need for a "revolutionary transformation". Another banner called Xi a "dictatorial traitor".

Following the latest incident of protest, the Chinese social media site Weibo got flooded with numerous posts in support of the protest, however, the Chinese authorities banned a lot of keywords connected to the incident soon after including "bridge", "brave" and "warrior," according to the Hong Kong Post.

Dozens of people have also been reported to protest in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen after a snap lockdown was announced on account of rising COVID cases. Unemployment has skyrocketed in the country and is as high as 20 per cent with about 15 million youngsters with no jobs in China.

Ahead of the 20th party congress, Furthermore, there has been news of political purging where the detractors of the Chinese premier Xi Jinping are being put in jail or given suspended death sentences being given ahead of the 20th National Party Congress.

Recently, Sun Lijun, a former Chinese deputy policing minister has been jailed for life on charges of corruption and stock market manipulation. His death sentence was commuted ahead of a Communist Party conference. In another instance, the same sentence was also granted to the former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua, for accepting bribes and bending the law for personal gain, Hong Kong Post reported.

(With ANI inputs)