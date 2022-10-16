Xi Jinping Says Full Control Over Hong Kong Achieved, Claims Taiwan Next At Key China Meet

China President Xi Jinping on Sunday said that they have achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong and it has been turned into governance from chaos and condemned what he said was interference in Taiwan. Xi said this in a speech at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. During the speech he hailed Communist Party's rule and hinted at his historic third term as Chinese President.

"China has waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity," Xi said.

Xi said the party of 96 million members "has won the largest battle against poverty in human history." In his decade in power, Xi, 69 has set China on an increasingly authoritarian path that has prioritised security, state control of the economy in the name of "common prosperity", more assertive diplomacy, a stronger military and intensifying pressure to seize democratically governed Taiwan.

The twice-a-decade gathering of roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country began in the vast Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square amid tight security and under blue skies after several smoggy days in the Chinese capital.

Meanwhile, Xi also insisted China's Covid policies, which are still placing heavy curbs on people's lives, were for their safety.

Also, Xi said, China will unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play a decisive role in resource allocation as we will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power.

The congress is expected to reconfirm Xi as party general secretary, China's most powerful post, as well as chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi's presidency is up for renewal in March at the annual session of China's parliament.

In the run-up to the congress, the Chinese capital stepped up security and COVID curbs, while steel mills in nearby Hebei province were instructed to cut back on operations to improve air quality, an industry source said. The day after the congress ends on Saturday, Xi is expected to introduce his new Politburo Standing Committee, a seven-person leadership team.

