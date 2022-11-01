Xi Jinping Refines China's Military Leadership After Securing Third Term, Demands Loyalty

ALTHOUGH the attention at the recent 20th National Congress might have been principally on the "unanimous re-election" of Chairman Xi Jinping for a third five-year term, and the ignominious removal of former leader Hu Jintao, another important milestone was a new line-up of the high-powered Central Military Commission (CMC).

The CMC, headed by Xi, is the organ of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that supervises, directs and commands the People's Liberation Army (PLA), People's Armed Police (PAP), China Coast Guard and People's Armed Forces Maritime Militia.

Headquartered in a well-guarded building in western Beijing, the CMC is nominally under the Central Committee of the CCP; however, it actually works more under the Politburo Standing Committee in practice. Both these aforementioned bodies are headed by Xi, ensuring he has total control over every aspect of the PLA.

Xi has already had ten years in charge of the PLA, and he has subjected it to the greatest restructuring and modernization in its existence. In the course of an anti-corruption drive and reorganization, Xi has stamped his authority, demanded loyalty to the CCP and to himself.

This was most evident in the reconstituted CMC announced at the close of the 20th National Congress, which saw three new members added and three retained. Xi, of course, is Chairman of the CMC, a position he assumed in late 2012 even before he became leader of China the following year. Xi is supported by two vice-chairmen, Generals Zhang Youxia and He Weidong.

In Xi's view, his comprehensive security model is the foundation for China's future success.

Xi in his speech called for a "new situation for the modernization of national defense and the army". This suggests that further refinement of the PLA will occur, even though it has already endured a serious pruning in size and the creation of new geographical joint commands.

Xi discussed "intelligentization", defined as "speeding up the development of unmanned intelligent systems". This reflects China's focus on technology and advanced concepts to help span and even leapfrog the US military.

At the end of this section of his speech, Xi called for improvements to the PLA's "ability to win, innovate military strategic guidelines, develop people's war strategies and tactics, build a strong strategic deterrent force system, increase the proportion of combat forces in new areas and new qualities, and further promote actual combat military training".