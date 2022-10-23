Xi Jinping Re-elected For Third Term, Becomes China's Most Powerful Leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping votes during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (Image: REUTERS)

CHINA'S Xi Jinping was elected on Sunday as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party for the third term. With this, Xi became most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong, who was the only leader to have served as the general secretary for three terms.

Xi was re-elected at the first plenary session of the party's new Central Committee, according to Chinese state media. The 69-year-old leader was reinstated to the top post despite crossing the official retirement age of 68 and completing 10-year tenure.

The Central Committee on Sunday elected a 25-member Political Bureau, which includes the number two leader, Premier Li Qiang, and senior leaders Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

The Political Bureau in turn picked the Standing Committee members to govern the country. Xi will also helm the party's newly elected Politburo Standing Committee.

Following his re-election, Xi addressed the media along with the Standing Committee members. The revision of the Constitution sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the party's overall leadership, he said.

"Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead," he said.

He called upon the leaders to "be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms".

In an apparent reference to rising negativity against China in the West, Xi said, "Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, especially external attempts to blackmail, contain, (and) blockade... China, we have put our national interests first."

(With inputs from agencies)