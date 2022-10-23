Xi Jinping And China's New Leadership Made Up Of His Loyalists; 10 Points

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves at the end of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (Image: REUTERS)

CHINESE President Xi Jinping secured a historic third leadership term and introduced a new top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Addressing the press after his re-election, Xi Jinping said, "China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China."

Hailing the work done by the Communist party over the year, Xi said, "After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability."

A combination picture shows Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi. (Image: REUTERS)

The New Leadership:

- General Secretary of the Central Committee: Xi Jinping

- Standing Committee of the Political Bureau, or Politburo, of the Central Committee (seven members): Xi Jinping, 69; Li Qiang, 63; Zhao Leji, 65; Wang Huning, 67; Cai Qi, 66; Ding Xuexiang, 60; Li Xi, 66

- Politburo of the Central Committee (24 members): Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Ma Xingrui, Wang Yi, Wang Huning, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Chen Jining, Chen Miner, Zhao Leji, Yuan Jiajun, Huang Kunming, Cai Qi Central Military Commission Chairman: Xi Jinping Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Secretary: Li Xi

Top Developments

- Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang followed Xi onto the stage at the Great Hall of the People as the new Politburo Standing Committee was introduced, putting him in line to succeed Li Keqiang as premier when he retires in March.

- At the congress's closing on Saturday, the party's new 205-member Central Committee did not include outgoing Li Keqiang or former Guangdong party boss Wang Yang, who had been seen as a potential replacement as premier.

- China's central bank chief Yi Gang is also likely to step down after he was dropped from an elite body of the ruling Communist Party, sources close to the central bank said.

- In a highly unusual situation, Chinese former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony.

What Next

- The new leaders will face a difficult time. The world's second-largest economy is slowing and facing a potentially painful rebalancing of its investment- and property-led model.

- China's approach to foreign policy is also in the spotlight after a Hong Kong protester was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester on Sunday and assaulted in an incident which the police are investigating.

- "The result was a resounding victory for Xi, more decisive than many experienced observers had forecast," said Richard McGregor, Senior Fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney.

"All of his rivals, potential and real, have been forced out of the Politburo Standing Committee and Xi loyalists took their place. The new Politburo is an emphatic statement of Xi's dominance over the party."