World Population Hits 800-Cr Mark, India Largest Contributor To Milestone With Over 17 Cr People

MAKING a significant milestone for humanity after growing by a billion people during the previous 12 years, the world population touched 8 billion on Tuesday. With this India is poised to surpass China as the world's most populated nation next year. Hoverer, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020.

According to United Nations, India was the largest contributor to the milestone, while China, whose contribution to the next billion in the global population is projected to be in the negative.

“India, the largest contributor to the 8 billion (177 million) will surpass China, which was the second largest contributor (73 million) and whose contribution to the next billion will be negative, as the world's most populous nation by 2023,” UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said.

In a special graphic to mark the world population reaching eight billion people, the UNFPA stated that Asia and Africa have been largely responsible for this growth and are anticipated to be responsible for the next billion by 2037, while Europe's contribution will be negative due to the declining population.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world’s population can reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It is also noted that the global population will reach its peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania are the eight countries which will contribute more than half of the projected increase in the global population by 2050, the UN report stated.

In 2022, the two most populous regions were both in Asia: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia with 2.3 billion people (29 per cent of the global population) and Central and Southern Asia with 2.1 billion (26 per cent).