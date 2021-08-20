Putin said that it is a reality that the Taliban has taken over the entire territory of Afghanistan and from these realities, the global community has to unit to prevent the collapse of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rise of Taliban in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the global community has to come forward to prevent the collapse of the country, following its takeover by the Islamist militant group, Taliban.

In a televised press briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin, Putin, said that it is a reality that the Taliban has taken over the entire territory of Afghanistan and from these realities, the global community has to unite to prevent the collapse of the country.

"The Taliban movement control almost the entire territory of the country. These are the realities and it is from these realities that we must proceed, preventing the collapse of the Afghan state," news agency AFP quoted him saying in a televised press conferenc with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin.

Both leaders said Afghanistan figured prominently during the outgoing German leader's final working visit to Russia. Putin also criticised the "irresponsible policy" of imposing "outside values" on war-torn Afghanistan. "You cannot impose standards of political life and behaviour on other people from outside," Putin said.

The Russian president also highlighted the importance of preventing "terrorists" from entering neighbouring countries from Afghanistan, including "under the guise of refugees". Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul and is seeking contact with the terrorists in an effort to avoid instability spilling over to neighbouring ex-Soviet states.

The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban -- which is banned as an "extremist" group in Russia -- and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently last month.

Putin also said that it was not in Russia's interests to dwell on the results of the U.S. military campaign in Afghanistan and that it was important to establish good and neighbourly relations with Afghanistan. He said Russia was interested in the country being stable which it was not at the moment.

(With Agencies Inputs)

