New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: World Lizard Day is celebrated every year on August 14 to make people aware of Lizards. Lizards are one of the oldest species found on Earth, except Antarctica. They belong to the squamate (scaled) reptile group whereas most of them are in the quadruped as they run with a powerful side to side motion. However, there are even legless lizards present over the planet.



There are around 5600 species of Lizards present on Earth. However, several of them come under the threatened species category. This is because there is habitat loss and predation by non-native species including cats and dogs being a major threat.

So as the whole observes World Lizard Day, let's unveil some lesser-known facts about them:

1. The planet consists of more than 6,000 different kinds of Lizards

2. These reptiles had existed since the fossil period which is more than 200 years ago.

3. Lizards can easily detach their tails and they do have the ability to regenerate them.

4. These creatures can be found in every corner of the world except Antarctica.

5. Some lizards can change their colour according to their surroundings.

6. These reptiles may range from 2 inches and can go as long as up to 11 feet.

7. Most lizards gain the water content from their food which means that they do not need water to live

8. People who study these reptiles are called as a herpetologist.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen