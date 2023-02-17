world-hindi-conference-akin-to-mahakumbh-says-eam-jaishankar-in-fiji

ADDRESSING the closing ceremony of World Hindi Conference, being held in Fiji’s capital Suva, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that this conference is a step towards making Hindi a world language and that it will serve as a “Hindi Mahakumbh”.



"I think everyone is hopeful that this conference will be a Mahakumbh of Hindi where people from all over the world will come. It will become a platform for a global networking platform in the subject of Hindi," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Our goal is how to make Hindi a world language and this conference becomes a platform where every Hindi lover can participate," he said.

Other than Hindi, India has also given assurance to Fiji that it will assist the nation in fulfulling the demand for the teaching of many other Indian languages, including Tamil. People of Indian origin make up a significant minority in Fiji, most of whom speak a local variant of Hindi known as Fiji Hindi. Hindi is one of the official languages in the small island nation besides English and Fijian.



Jaishankar also recalled Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere’s comment on Hindi Cinema in his speech. Katonivere has said in the past that Hindi cinema has had a great impact on him and his favorite film is the Bollywood hit ‘Sholay’.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, who Jaishankar thanked in his address, and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had jointly organised the event.



"The Indian community spreading across the world has achieved its own milestones, and is today an enormous asset to both India, to the country where they live, and the world," the External Affairs Minister had said during his interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Fiji on Thursday.



"I am on my first visit to Fiji. After two days, I am wondering why it took me so long to get here. It's been an interesting visit, a lot of things I learned from being here," the minister said, adding that India now views Fiji as an important partner in the Indo-pacific region.



"I would like to take this occasion to really publically and sincerely thank the government of Fiji for partnering with us on this very important cultural, heritage exercise we do regularly. The arrangements which were made were truly exceptional," Jaishankar had said on Thursday while addressing a joint press conference with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

(With agency inputs)