London/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The scheduled World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has been called off due to rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, news agency Reuters reported on Monday while quoting the Sky News. The World Economic Forum (WEF)is an international non-governmental and lobbying organisation based in Cologny, canton of Geneva, Switzerland which meets every year to deliberate upon global economic health.

"Next month's gathering of global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, has been called off because of surging levels of Omicron variant of COVID-19, delegates have been told today by the organisers," Sky News city editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma