Brussels | Jagran World Desk: A piece of good news has surfaced for the Belgian employees as the government on Tuesday agreed to a new labour accord which states that employees will be able to work a four-day week without losing salary. Employees will also have the freedom to turn off work devices and ignore work-related messages after work hours.

"We have experienced two difficult years. With this agreement, we set a beacon for an economy that is more innovative, sustainable, and digital. The aim is to be able to make people and businesses stronger," Belgian prime minister Alexander de Croo said at a press conference.

However, there is a catch in the situation, in order to get a three-day weekend, employees will have to work longer hours during the workweek. This means the employees have to maintain a 38-hour working week to get an additional off.

"This would help people who wish to spend more time with their children," said Belgian labour minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne. He further said that this proposal will help those parents who are either divorced or separated and share the custody of their children.

The employers have the authority to reject the worker’s request for the four-day work week however, they have to give a reasonable justification in writing. This new law will be applicable to all employers with more than 20 staff members.

A government spokesperson told Euronews Next that employees have the privilege to ask for a four-day workweek for a period of six months. After which, it will be in the hands of the employee to choose to continue the arrangement or return to a five-day workweek.

"The period of six months was chosen so that an employee would not be stuck for too long in case of a wrong choice," the spokesperson said.

Back in January, the government gave all employees the right to ignore work-related messages after working hours.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen