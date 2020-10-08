Meanwhile, Pence claimed that Biden and Harris' plan to combat coronavirus was an act of "plagiarism" from the current Trump administration approach.

Washington DC (USA) | Jagran News Desk: The first US Vice-Presidential debate between Republican's Mike Pence and Democratic's Kamala Harris saw a heated argument between the two over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. While Harris attacked the Trump administration over its handling of the pandemic, Pence claimed that the White House "always" told the truth about COVID-19.

"When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits, developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about," said Pence.

"US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation and natural gas. Biden and Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy," he added.

Harris, however, said that the US witnessed "what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in its history, adding that "210 thousand people died in last several months".

She further said that she won't take the coronavirus vaccine if Trump is endorsing it. "If the public health professionals, if Dr Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I will be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it," she said.

It is for the first time in the American history that an Indian-origin person has taken up the podium for a vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday night Political analysts believe that an aggressive Harris will easily prevail over Pence during the only vice-presidential debate and help Biden, 77, to widen his lead over Trump, 74 Biden, in the last few days, has widened his lead over Trump by double-digits.

The debate comes nearly a week after the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland on September 29 which was marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

The debate gains added significance given the COVID-19infecting Trump, triggering speculation that Pence may be taking over the reins of the country temporarily.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma