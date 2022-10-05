'Won't Negotiate With Putin': What Zelenskyy Tells PM Modi On Russia-Ukraine War | Top Points

AMID the escalation of the Russian offensive on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. The conversation between the two leaders holds significance as India is a strategic ally of Russia and holds a cordial relationship with the country. In his conversation with PM Modi, Zelenskyy emphasized on strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian ties. He also thanked Narendra Modi for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Zelenskyy further said that Kyiv will not conduct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here Are The Top Points Zelenskyy Told To PM Modi

During the telephonic conversations, the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy noted that all the aggressor's decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.

He emphasized that under such conditions, Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that Ukraine has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.

"However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimate instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our dear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with ow partners to achieve it," added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and PM Modi separately discussed the issue of global food security. The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine is ready to continue acting as a guarantor of the world's food security. In this regard, the support of the entire international community, in particular India, for the further implementation of the grain initiative is important.

The interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety. "Nuclear blackmail by Russia, in particular regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole world," Volodym, Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of India discussed cooperation within international organisations, primarily the UN. The parties noted mutual interest in deepening regular full-scale Ukrainian-Indian contacts as well as the implementation of tasks on the agenda of bilateral relations of comprehensive partnership.

The Head of State renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India to visit Ukraine.