Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: The United States (US) on Thursday said it "won't endorse" the remarks made by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who on Wednesday had criticised the Narendra Modi government alleging the Centre brought China and Pakistan together against India.

"I'll leave it to Pakistanis and PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks," Ned Price, US Department of State Spokesperson, said when asked Rahul's statement in the Parliament.

Rahul's remarks were also slammed by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who rejected the allegations, saying the former Congress chief needs "some history lessons".

"In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma