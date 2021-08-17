The Taliban said that they wish for peaceful relations with other countries while adding that the rights of women will be protected "within the limits of framework of Islam"

Kabul/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Taliban addressed their first ever press conference from the Presidential Palace in Kabul, for the first time since the capital fell to the insurgents as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Taliban said that they wish for peaceful relations with other countries while adding that the rights of women will be protected "within the limits of framework of Islam".

Addressing the press conference, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "We want to assure our neighbour country that our land will not be misused against them. International community should also recognise us."

“The women are going to be very active in the society, but within the framework of Islam,” Al Jazeera quoted Taliban spokesperson as saying.

The Taliban spokesman said that the insurgent group wanted private media to “remain independent,” but added that the journalists “should not work against national values”.

Stressing on the assertions made by many geopolitics experts all over the world, the Taliban spokesperson said that the group will not allow its territory to be used against other nations.

“I would like to ensure... I would like to assure the international community, including the United States, that nobody will be harmed,” he said at the group’s first press conference in Kabul.

Afghanistan's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh meanwhile said he was in the country and declared himself the “legitimate caretaker president” and that he would not bow before Kabul’s new rulers.

The Taliban news conference came as the United States and other Europeans evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport went viral all over the world.

After the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Taiwan’s China Airlines, Air France, KLM Lufthansa, Terra Avia, Air India, all US airlines effectively stopped using Afghan airspace, taking longer routes to avoid the country.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma