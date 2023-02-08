Woman Dies After Giving Birth Under Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria; Baby Survives

Rescuers search through the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake, in the rebel-held town of Sarmada, Syria February 6, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

IN THE development of the catastrophic earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria, leaving massive trails of destruction and tragic stories, a miracle happened as rescuers pulled a newborn baby alive from the rubble of a home in Syria. The baby was still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died in a massive quake, a relative as quoted by AFP said.

The infant is the sole survivor of her family, as her parents were all killed when the 7.8-magnitude quake struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey, leaving massive destruction to lives and properties.

"We heard a voice while we were digging. We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my cousin took her to the hospital," Khalil al-Suwadi told AFP.

More than 78,000 people have been killed while many are still trapped under the debris. The quake magnitude of 7.8 that jolted Syria and Turkey in the early hours of February 6, lefts tens of thousands of people injured and homeless. The quake led to the massive destruction of buildings in both countries.

As the search and rescue operations continue, it is expected that the death toll could rise further. On Tuesday WHO also warned that death in Syria and Turkey's earthquake can increase eight-fold. Later in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces completely ravaged by the earthquake.

As many as 70 countries have offered help in search and rescue after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes hit Tueky and Syria killing many lives and devastating properties so far. India on Tuesday sent the first batch of earthquake relief material for earthquake-affected Turkey.

The shipment included a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and necessary equipment and the crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

With the latest quake magnitude of 5.7 that struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the country has been jolted by a fifth consecutive earthquake since Monday.