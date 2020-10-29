Three people including a woman were killed and several injured in a knife attack in the French city of Nice on Thursday, an incident the city mayor described as a "terrorist attack".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three people including a woman were killed and several injured in a knife attack in the French city of Nice on Thursday, an incident the city mayor described as a "terrorist attack". Taking to Twitter, city Mayor Christian Estrosi said the knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker. Police said three people were confirmed to have died in the attack and several were injured.

The attacker was shot and injured by police and was taken to hospital. Speaking to reporters, Estrosi said that the suspect had "repeated endlessly 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest) when he was being treated at the scene", BBC reported. Meanwhile, the anti-terror prosecutors have launched a murder inquiry into the incident.

Estrosi said: “We have two people killed inside the church … and a third person who was in a bar facing the church where she had taken refuge. Enough is enough … we have to remove this Islamo-fascism from our territory.”

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris by a man of Chechen origin.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson. It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.

On July 14 2016, Nice witnessed one of France's deadliest attacks in recent years, when a 31-year-old Tunisian drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille killing 86 people.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha