US Vice President Mike Pence had earlier said that he will not "yield to pressure" to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With at least five Republicans joining them to push forward the impeachment process of President Donald Trump over last week's violence at the US Capitol, the Democrats in the US House of Representatives stood firm to vote for the removal of Trump from the office.

The house will vote on Wednesday (local time) on an article of impeachment accusing the President of inciting violence which led to a mob stormed the US Capitol, leaving five dead. The voting for the impeachment process opens the possibility of Trump becoming the only president in American history to be impeached twice.

The move came after the House passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his duties. US Vice President Mike Pence had earlier said that he will not "yield to pressure" to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

In a letter to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pence condemned last week's riot in Capitol Pence and said, "I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution. Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation."

To invoke the 25th Amendment, Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet would need to declare that Trump is unable to perform his duties. Pence rejected that course of action earlier Tuesday. The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump on charges that he incited an insurrection against the U.S. government.

The article of impeachment charges Trump with a count of 'incitement of insurrection' for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol, an action that temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an officer of the US Capitol Police.

On Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the Managers of the impeachment trial of Trump. The Lead Manager is Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is the main author of the articles of impeachment. The other managers are congresswomen Diana DeGette, Stacey Plaskett and Madeleine Dean and congressmen David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu and Joe Neguse.

“It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President's impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. Our Managers will honour their duty to defend democracy 'For The People' with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency,” Pelosi said.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives on December 18, 2019, had approved the articles of impeachment against Trump, charging him of pressuring Ukraine to smear Joe Biden, using nearly USD 400 million in military aid as leverage. However, the Republican-controlled Senate in February 2020 acquitted him of the two charges -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta