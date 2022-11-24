With Over 30,000 Cases, China's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High Since Beginning Of Pandemic

People line up to take a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus disease in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China (Reuters Image)

CHINA’s daily COVID-19 cases have hit a record high since the beginning of the pandemic. As per the official data shown on Thursday, Reuters reported that excluding imported cases, the number of new local cases was 31,444, of which 3,927 were symptomatic and 27,517 were asymptomatic.

The new cases have broken the previous record when the local cases were reported 29,317 on April 13. One death has been reported, pushing fatalities to 5,232. As of Wednesday, mainland China had confirmed 297,516 COVID cases with symptoms.

On November 23, China's capital Beijing reported 509 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,139 asymptomatic cases, local government data showed, compared with 388 symptomatic and 1,098 asymptomatic cases the day before, Reuters reported.

According to the local health authority, Shanghai reported nine symptomatic cases and 58 asymptomatic cases, compared with 15 symptomatic cases and 53 asymptomatic cases a day before.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou reported 428 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 7,192 asymptomatic cases, compared with 235 symptomatic and 7,735 asymptomatic patients, in comparison to the previous day.

Chongqing also reported 409 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 7,437 asymptomatic cases, compared with 215 symptomatic and 6,728 asymptomatic patients the previous day, local government authorities said.