With Joe Biden By His Side, Volodymyr Zelensky Says 'Ukraine Alive And Kicking Against All Odds'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (local time) addressed members of the US Congress saying, "Against all odds, and doom and gloom, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking".

To a standing ovation on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he said, "It's a great honour to be at the US Congress to speak to you, and all Americans. Against all odds, and doom and gloom, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking. We have no fear," he says, adding that Ukraine has won the first phase of the invasion. The Russian tyranny has lost control over us."

Also Watch:

Zelenskyy addressed members of the Congress after presenting a united front with US President Joe Biden, who assured continued support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that the world is too interconnected to ignore Russia's war in Ukraine during his address to Congress."This battle cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide protection," he said.

"From the United States to China, from Europe to Latin America, and from every country to Australia, the world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and simultaneously feel safe when such a battle continues," he said.

He also highlighted the shared values of Ukraine and the United States.

"Our two nations are allies in this battle. And next year will be a turning point, I know it when Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom. The freedom of people who stand for their values," he said.

More than 300 days into the war, soldiers in Ukraine are defending their country, but they need more weapons to win on the battlefield, Zelenskyy told the Congress.

"Here, the front line, the tyranny -- which has no lack of cruelty against the lives of free people -- and your support is crucial not just to stand in such fight but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield," he said.

"We have artillery, yes, thank you. It enough? Honestly, not really," he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine is fighting for its "independence and freedom" but called for the United States' continued support to achieve those goals.

"Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender," he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden assured continued support to Ukraine in a news conference alongside Zelenskyy, announcing the US will send Kyiv a Patriot missile defence system as part of an additional USD 1.8 billion package of assistance. Zelenskyy thanked Americans for their support and reiterated that air defence systems are crucial to countering Russian attacks.