Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban has decided to deploy a "exclusive battalion" of suicide bombers at the borders of Afghanistan, especially in the Badakhshan province near Tajikistan and China. Badakhshan's deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said that the battalion is named "Lashkar-e-Mansoori" and is the same as the one that would conduct suicide attacks against security forces of the previous Afghan government.

"The defeat of the US would not be possible if not for this battalion. These brave men would wear explosive waistcoats and would detonate the US bases in Afghanistan. These are people with literally no fear who devote themselves for the consent of ALLAH," he was quoted as saying by Khaama Press.

Taliban's decision to deploy the suicide bomber battalion at its border areas near Tajikistan comes after the Dushanbe demanded for representation of ethnic Tajiks in the new Afghan government. Replying to Tajikistan, Taliban has maintained that it will not allow neigbhours to interfere in its internal affairs.

"Various terrorist groups are actively using the unstable military-political situation in Afghanistan in order to strengthen their positions...We are seriously concerned and regret that Afghanistan is once again on its way to becoming a platform for international terrorism," said Tajik president Emomali Rahmon at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to a Reuters report, Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, also held military parades in two provinces bordering Afghanistan in September. This came after Dushanbe claimed that Taliban has deployed tens of thousands of Afghan special forces in the Takhar province, adjacent to Tajikistan.

Amid the escalating tensions between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, Russia has asked the two sides to resolve any dispute in a mutually acceptable manner. "We observe with concern the growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations amid mutually strong statements by the leadership of the two countries," said Russion spokesman Alexei Zaitsev, as reported by Reuters.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma