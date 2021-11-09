New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an eye on India and in continuance of its friendship with Pakistan, China has delivered a warship, touted as the largest and the most advanced warship that Beijing has ever exported. According to a report by China's Global Times, the warship is designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited. The warship was delivered to the Pakistan Navy in a commissioning ceremony held in Shanghai.

The Pakistan Navy, which over the years has been trying hard to compete with a much larger and stronger Indian Navy, has christened the Type 054A/P frigate PNS Tughril.

Commissioning Ceremony of @PakistanNavy first Type 054 A/P Frigate, PNS #TUGHRIL held at China. Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Mr Moin ul Haq @PakAmbChina graced occasion as Chief Guest.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/tCY1K3SDkN — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) November 8, 2021

In a statement to the Global Times, the Pakistan Navy also stated that PNS Tughril is the first hull of four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy.

The warship boasts of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air and underwater firepower, besides having extensive surveillance potentials.

The technologically advanced and highly capable warship is also equipped with state-of-the-art combat management and an electronic warfare system with modern self-defense capabilities.

According to the Pakistan Navy statement, the frigate can simultaneously execute multiple naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment. The ship also has stealth capabilities.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, called it a new chapter in the Pakistan-China friendship.

Moin-ul-Haq also said that PNS Tughril will strengthen Pakistan Navy's capabilities to respond to maritime challenges, as quoted by Pakistan daily Dawn.

"(It will) ensure seaward defence, maintain peace, stability and balance of power in the Indian Ocean region," he added.

Moin-ul-Haq was the chief guest at the ceremony.

"PNS Tughril is a technologically advanced ship equipped with state-of-the-art sensors & weapons. The Ship is capable of enormous firepower & surveillance potentials. Construction of PN Ship at China is the testimony of Pak-China all-weather friendship," Haq was quoted as saying in a tweet shared by the official Pakistan Navy Twitter handle.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta