With 12 Newly Discovered Moons, Jupiter Takes Over Saturn To Have Biggest Family Of Planets

Now, Jupiter is the biggest planet in our solar system with the highest number of moons. Scroll to know more

By Ashita Singh
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 12:47 PM IST
JUPITER has now taken over Saturn for having the biggest family of moons. According to reports, astronomers have discovered 12 new moons of Jupiter, which has increased the size of its moons taking it to 92 from 80. The findings have been reported by astronomer Scott S. Sheppard from the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington DC who observed the planet between 2021 and 2022.

According to Sky and Telescope, now Jupiter is the biggest planet in our solar system with the highest number of moons. Earlier, Saturn with 83 moons was the planet with the largest moon family.

Reportedly, MPC, the Minor Planet Center since December 20th has published orbits for 12 previously unreported moons of Jupiter. Also, while Jupiter may have the most moons for now, Saturn might catch up. A search for objects with sizes down to about 3 kilometres across that are moving along with the gas giants found three times more near Saturn than near Jupiter, reports Sky and Telescope.

All About 12 Newly Discovered Jupiter Moons:

As per the Astronomers, all the newly discovered moons are small and far out, taking more than 340 days to orbit Jupiter. Nine of the 12 are among the 71 outermost Jovian moons, whose orbits are more than 550 days. While only five of all the retrograde moons are larger than 8 kilometres (5 miles). Astronomer Scott said that the smaller moons probably formed when collisions fragmented larger objects.

Also, three of the newly discovered moons are in among 13 others that orbit in a prograde direction and lie between the large, close-in Galilean moons and the far-out retrograde moons. These prograde moons are thought to have formed where they are.

'They’re harder to find than the more distant retrograde moons,' said Sheppard. “The reason is that they are closer to Jupiter and the scattered light from the planet is tremendous,” he said.

Five were found before 2000, and only eight more have been discovered since then. Also, besides the interest in their origins, these prograde moons could make suitable targets for a flyby from an upcoming mission.

According to the US space agency NASA, there are many interesting moons around Jupiter but the first four moons discovered beyond Earth are of the most scientific interest. These four are called Galilean Moons - lo, Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede.

