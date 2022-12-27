Winter Storm: Nearly 50 Dead Across US; Power Outages, Travel Chaos Ensue Amid Hours-Long 'Whiteouts'

THE DEATH toll due to a winter storm in the US has reached 50 as a blizzard paralysed western New York over the Christmas weekend, knocking electricity out for thousands of people and making it difficult for emergency crews to get residents trapped in their cars, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The extreme circumstances in western New York were caused by numbing cold, howling winds, and heavy "lake-effect" snow, which was picked up by freezing air flowing over warmer lake waters. Due to the blizzard, Buffalo city of western New York has been highly hit. Numerous regions were also left without power.

An Arctic freeze and winter storm front that had covered the majority of the United States for days, reached all the way south to the Mexican border. According to Al Jazeera reports, as cited by ANI, tens of thousands of homes and businesses remained without power on Monday as rescue and recovery efforts continued.

Watch Also:

Citing the White House statement, The Hill reported on Monday that President Biden spoke by phone with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and offered federal assistance as New York deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives.

"The President shared that his and the First Lady's prayers are with the people of New York and all those who lost loved ones. He expressed his gratitude to the Governor for her leadership and to the National Guard, law enforcement, and first responders for their tireless work," the White House said in a statement.

Many Christmas events have been ruined by the storm, which has brought temperatures across the US far below freezing. The storm pummelling areas, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and total darkness. All kinds of transportation - planes, trains, and vehicles - were disrupted due to the storm this holiday weekend, closing hundreds of miles of road and air travel cancellations.

The howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of more than 15,000 US flights in recent days, including over 3,800 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com, AFP reported.