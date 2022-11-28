'Will Stand With Ukraine’: UK PM Rishi Sunak Vows To Maintain Military Aid

DESPITE the recent political turmoil in the United Kingdom, the British government's support for Ukraine has remained unchanged. On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to pledge to continue or expand military assistance to Ukraine in 2023, and to confront international competitors "not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism".

In an extract released by Sunak's office of his first major foreign policy speech, which he plans to deliver on Monday in London's financial district, PM Sunak, as quoted by Reuters said "Under my leadership, we won't choose the status quo. We will do things differently.”

On Ukraine, Sunak indicated no change with the policy pursued by former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Truss. "We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will maintain or increase our military aid next year. And we will provide new support for air defence," he said.

With USD 2.8 billion in aid this year, Britain in September claimed to be the second-largest military donor to Ukraine behind the United States.

Sunak stated that Britain should make "an evolutionary leap" in its approach to foreign policy and needed to take the same long-term approach as its adversaries and competitors, who he did not name directly in the speech extracts.

"It means delivering a stronger economy at home - because it is the foundation of our strength abroad. And it means standing up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism," he said.

Meanwhile, some Conservatives view Sunak as less hawkish on China than form Prime Minister of the UK Liz Truss. Although a meeting between Sunak and China's President Xi Jinping at this month's G20 summit in Bali was postponed, and last week London banned Chinese-made security cameras from an important government building.

The British Prime Minister said his priorities would be "freedom, openness and the rule of law". Earlier, Sunak described China as a "systemic challenge" and "the single biggest state threat to our economic security".