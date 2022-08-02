Will 'Pay The Price': China Warns US Over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses reporters during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington. (Photo: Reuters)

China on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the United States (US) over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, saying Washington will "pay the price" for undermining Beijing's "sovereign security interests" if the House Speaker visits the country during her Asia trip.

China said that Pelosi's Taiwan visit "would constitute a gross interference" in its internal affairs, which can threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, leading "to a very serious situation and grave consequences".

"The one-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations. China firmly opposes separatist moves toward 'Taiwan independence' and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for 'Taiwan independence' forces in whatever form," Chinese spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said.

"The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. If the US side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof," he added.

According to Reuters, Pelosi, who began an Asia trip earlier on Monday in Singapore, was due to spend Tuesday night in Taiwan. This came after the US said it wouldn't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if Pelosi made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

China considers Taiwan its territory. On Tuesday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of sensitive Taiwan Strait, while four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of the island on "routine" deployments.

The White House, however, has dismissed China's rhetoric as groundless and inappropriate. It said that nothing about Pelosi's possible trip changed US policy toward Taiwan, and that Beijing was well aware the division of powers within the US government meant Pelosi would make her own decisions about the visit.

"We will not take the bait or engage in sabre rattling. At the same time, we will not be intimidated," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in Washington on Monday.

(With Reuters inputs)