In an editorial published on Tuesday, the China Daily newspaper said that the US "bullying" of Chinese tech firms TikTok and Huawei has left Beijing with no other options but "submission or mortal combat in the tech realm".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chinese state media, considered to be the views of the country's Communist Party government, has said that Bejing will not accept US "theft" of TikTok by pressurizing the ByteDance-owned short video sharing app to sell its US operations to an American company.

In an editorial published on Tuesday, the China Daily newspaper said that the US "bullying" of Chinese tech firms TikTok and Huawei has left Beijing with no other options but "submission or mortal combat in the tech realm".

US President Donald Trump has set a six-week deadline for TikTok to sell its US operations to an American company. "I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States," he said.

He also said that Washington will not take any risks with the national security after several officials in his administration flagged that the Chinese short video sharing social media app can share data of millions of Americans with the Chinese government.

"It's got to be an American company... it's got to be owned here," Trump said. "We don't want to have any problem with security."

According to reports, US software giant Microsoft is in talks with ByteDance to buy US operations of TikTok. The US has said that if that doesn't happen in the next 45 days, TikTok will be banned from the US market.

In June this year, India had banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps over national security concerns. The ban also came amid border dispute between Indian and Chinese troops.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma