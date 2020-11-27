While taking questions first time after losing the US Presidential Elections 2020, Trump once again alleged fraud and said that it would be a mistake if the electoral college elected Biden as the President.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is ready to leave the White House if President-elect and Democratic candidate Joe Biden is declared the winner of the elections by the Electoral College.

While taking questions first time after losing the US Presidential Elections 2020, Trump once again alleged fraud and said that it would be a mistake if the electoral college elected Biden as the President.

"Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country -- we are using computer equipment that could be hacked," the outgoing President said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"This election was a fraud -- at the highest level, it was a rigged election... They had Biden beating Obama and Obama's votes in areas that mattered in key areas that mattered in terms of the election -- swing states and yet he is loosing to Obama all over the place. But he is beating Obama in states that mattered," he added.

Noting that it is going to "very hard thing" for him to concede defeat, Trump also smashed US media houses and other tech companies for not having "been fair" to him. Trump also refused to answer when asked whether he would attend Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021.

"I would have won (the election) by a tremendous amount and I did win by a tremendous amount. It hasn't been reported yet but people have been understanding what's happening and they know what happened," ANI quoted Trump as saying.

Trump, who was seeking a second term, has badly lost the US President Elections 2020, failing entirely in almost every key state. By state-by-state electoral votes, Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, has won 306 votes while Trump has 232 votes to his name.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma