New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Backing Indian government's newly enacted farm laws, protest against which is going on from last over two months, the United States on Wednesday (local time) said that 'it welcomes the steps taken by India which will improve the efficiency of Indian markets and attract greater private sector investment'.

On the ongoing protest by farmers from across the country against the new farm laws by the Centre, a state department spokesperson said that the US recognized that 'peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy', and 'any difference between the two parties should be resolved by dialogue'.

"We recognize that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue. In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," the US spokesperson said.

This comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), issued a statement to highlight that the Parliament of India had passed "reformist legislation" for the agricultural sector, which "a very small section of farmers" have some reservations about and therefore the laws have been kept on hold while talks are held.

Emphasising that the protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, the MEA in its statement said some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken", the MEA statement said.

MEA's sharp retort came on the day when the farmers' protest received global attention after some high-profile global celebrities and activists including pop-star Rihanna and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the protests.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the MEA statement said

On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan