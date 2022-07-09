'Will Honour His Memory': QUAD Leaders Mourn Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's Assassination

India, the US and Australia, the countries that make up QUAD along with Japan, condemned the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and expressed shock over the gruesome incident. Leaders of the QUAD members -- Indian PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese -- in a joint statement further recalled Abe's formative role in the founding of the grouping as well as his tireless work to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, died in hospital on Friday morning after being shot while speaking at a political campaign event in Nara in western Japan. The 67-year-old Japanese leader's assassination has profoundly shocked a country where gun crime is very rare.

Abe was one of the architects of the Quad, the US, India, Japan and Australia alliance. The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" or the Quadrilateral coalition, amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

In the joint statement, Biden, Albanese and Modi vowed to honour Abe's memory by "redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region" and added that their hearts are with the people of Japan and with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in their moment of grief.

Police in Japan have arrested Nara resident 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who allegedly used a handmade gun to shoot Abe, a tragedy that has shocked Japan which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply saddened by Abe's "horrific killing," calling it an "act that has profoundly shocked Japanese society in a country with one of the lowest rates of gun crime."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to his "dear friend" late ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe who was shot during an election campaign in the Western Japanese city of Nara. PM Modi in a blog "My Friend, Abe San" said, "In the passing away of Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend." As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, India is observing one day's State Mourning today throughout the country.



(With Agency Inputs)