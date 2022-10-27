‘Will Do Everything To Build Britain’: Rishi Sunak Promises A ‘Hopeful Future’ For UK

NEWLY elected Britain Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak on Wednesday attended a Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street and promised to provide Britain with a hopeful future. The 42-year-old and former Chancellor of the Exchequer is the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years. He also became the first Indian-origin and non-white to take over the UK PM post.

Taking to Twitter, Sunak shared his picture of celebrating the festival of lights at his residence and extended his wishes to everyone. He also said that he will do everything to build Britain where future generation may light their ‘Diyas’.

"Brilliant to drop into tonight's Diwali reception in No10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy Diwali everyone!,” the newly elected PM wrote in his tweet.

After winning a Tory leadership contest, Sunak became the third UK PM in seven weeks after Truss stepped down due to political turmoil in the country. After Sunak took charge as UK prime minister there is a sense of pride among the Indians. Several political leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his victory and wished to move forward together.

Sunak's election marked the pinnacle of what has been a speedy rise to power. He was first elected as an MP in 2015 and served two years on the back benches before joining Theresa May's government as a junior minister. Sunak's first significant government position was given to him by Johnson, who appointed him as the Treasury's chief secretary in 2019 and elevated him to the chancellor in 2020.

Rishi Sunak was the first person who predicted financial problems under Truss and also clashed with the former PM during the previous leadership race and called her intention to borrow money during an inflation crisis a "fairytale" that would throw the economy into disarray.

Sunak officially became UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. In his first speech outside No 10, he said the UK was facing a "profound economic crisis" and vowed to earn the trust of Britons amid economic and political crises.