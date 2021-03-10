On the couple's reference to unnamed royals raising concerns over their son Archie's mixed-race heritage, the palace said the concerning issues of race would be addressed privately as a family matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Breaking its silence over the explosive interview by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace, in a statement on behalf of the Queen, on Tuesday said that the British Royal family is saddened to learn how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The statement also reads that it has also taken 'very seriously' the revelations made by the couple and those will be addressed by the family privately.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," the statement by Buckingham Palace stated.

The response from Buckingham Palace came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of accusations in their first sit-down interview since stepping back from life as senior royals and moving to the US last year. Some of the claims -- including allegations of racism and Meghan's admission that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy -- have the potential to deeply impact the royal family's reputation and have left a cloud of suspicion over some of its members.

Harry and Meghan also revealed some racist undertones within royal ranks as unnamed royals raised concerns over the skin tone of their first-born son, Archie, even as they were told he would not be made a prince and therefore not provided with security.

Asked by Oprah Winfrey whether there were concerns among royals that her child would be "too brown" and that would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

Harry and Meghan refused to name individuals behind the alleged racist comments but Winfrey later told CBS, the US network which broadcast the interview, that off-camera Harry had stressed that “neither his grandmother (Queen) nor grandfather (Prince Philip) was part of that conversation”. The allegations have prompted widespread speculation over which royal may have made the comments.

In the two-hour interview shot near Harry and Meghan's new home in California, Winfrey asked them about their decision to step back as frontline royals and whether they have any regrets about moving away.

While Harry said he felt relieved that he had been able to protect his wife and children, as the couple await the birth of a baby girl in the coming months, Meghan said she regretted that she had trusted the “institution” of the monarchy when they had assured her that they would protect her from false media attacks.

Prince Harry expressed hurt that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan about the "colonial undertones" of news headlines and articles. "No one from my family ever said anything over those three years. That hurts," he said.

Meghan also told Winfrey she felt betrayed by her father Thomas Markle's conduct in the run-up to their wedding in 2018. Thomas told ITV on Tuesday that the interview was the first time he had heard his daughter speak for several years.

