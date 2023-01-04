Why Japan Is Offering 1 Million Yen To Families To Relocate From Tokyo | Explained

IN AN EFFORT to reverse the population decline in the regions, the Japanese government will offer 1 million yen (USD 7,500) per child to families who move out of greater Tokyo. According to Japanese media reports, the incentive will be implemented in April this year as part of a formal initiative to revitalise declining towns and villages. It is a significant increase over the previous relocation fee of 300,000 yen, the Guardian reported.

Why This Move

Last year, Tokyo's population fell for the first time, a trend that was partly attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Policymakers believe more should be done to encourage people to start new lives in "unfashionable" parts of the country that have been affected by ageing, shrinking populations, and the migration of younger people to Tokyo, Osaka, and other big cities.

Families residing in the 23 "core" wards of Tokyo, other areas of the metropolitan, and the neighbouring commuter-belt prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa will be eligible for the payment.

The Japanese government will provide financial support for families who decide to move out of the Tokyo metropolitan area. To receive the benefits, families must leave the greater Tokyo area. Some could receive the cash if they relocate to mountainous areas that lie within the city’s boundaries, the Kyodo news agency said, quoting officials.

Around 1,300 municipalities, roughly 80 per cent of the total have joined the scheme, in an effort to take advantage of a change in public attitudes regarding the quality of life that emerged during the pandemic as more people learned the advantages of working remotely.

Government To Bear Cost

According to the news agency Kyodo, the central government will contribute half of the funds, and another half will come from local municipalities.

The programme has failed to win over the public's interest since it was introduced three years ago, with 1,184 families receiving support in 2021, the year that teleworking became more prevalent, compared to 71 in 2019 and 290 in 2020, Nikkei reported.

With this move, the government is hoping 10,000 people will have moved from Tokyo to rural areas by 2027, it added.