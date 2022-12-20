Why Is China Witnessing Sudden Spike In Covid-19 Cases | Explained

Fears are mounting across the globe as the Covid-19 situation in China worsens rapidly with the authorities struggling to make enough beds available for the rising number of patients. The Chinese authorities have only recently started publishing Covid-19 related deaths in the country. In the latest wave of infections, they have reported two such deaths. Official figures suggest that the situation is not as bad considering the size of world’s second largest economy. So far, China’s National Health Commission has said that the total deaths since the start of the pandemic is 5,237. However, several experts believe this to be only the fraction of the real number.

What Is Happening In China

The fears stem from the fact that protests against stringent zero Covid strategy have led to the government suddenly lifting a bunch of restrictions and without explanation. The infection rate are expected to jump from the current level as China is one the largest nations with low herd immunity.

The Associated Press has reported that the total number of cases, according to the official figures, is 3,80,450. However, data compiled by 'Our World in Data' shows that the total Covid infections in the communist nation is far higher at 1.9 million. Covid-19 figures in China this year have seen a sharp rise and an equally sharp fall twice. In March-April of this year, the 7-day rolling average infection rate had risen as high as 25,000 and even that was surpassed in November.

What Is The Reason Behind Latest Spike In Cases

Many have argued that the reason for such sharp curve is China’s national strategy of containing Covid that focuses more on preventing infection than boosting immunity. The downside of such a policy is that many elderly Chinese citizens, the demographic that is most likely to have not received the booster dose, have been left in the lurch without sufficient immunity and consequently they are now at a higher risk of falling victim to COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared to this, many nations had adopted the strategy of opening their economies in a phased manner to prepare their population for a reality where they would have to live with the virus. The difference in approach is to get as many citizens completely vaccinated along with the booster dose as possible instead of more and more lock downs. Countries like India and Iceland adopted the ‘herd immunity’ approach.

According to publicly available data, as of December 2, 2022, India has administered over 2.19 billion doses overall, including first, second and precautionary (booster) doses of the currently approved vaccines. In July this year, India also began a drive to give free booster doses to all adults for 75 days. The time period was to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence on August 15.

In juxtaposition to India and other Western nations, China adopted an approach that saw it clamping down all economic activity by imposing lockdowns even for small outbreaks, hospitalising even the asymptomatic patients, and elongated isolation for all contacts of infected individuals. This approach did work in getting the total numbers under control but this same approach has now become a bane for China.

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus spreads very quickly. So, when the restrictions, that were so far preventing infections, are lifted, the virus spreads like wildfire simply because the population has not developed immunity against it. Even though the Omicron variant is known to be less fatal than the Delta or Beta, with an elderly population that is not well protected by booster doses, it can be devastating.

Why Is China Lifting Restrictions Now

Frustrations in China over the very rigid and arbitrary Zero-COVID policy had been rising, but it was in November that widespread and organised protests against not just this one policy, but also the Chinese Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping really took off. The protests became so popular that Western commentators have likened them to the Tiananmen Square demonstrations. These popular demonstrations are believed to have forced the administration to bring down the restrictions a notch. The US on Tuesday expressed its concern over the possibility of a new mutation of the Covid-19 virus as numbers continue to regularly increase in the world's most populous nation, China.

As Covid-19 rages on in China, the world is taking note of it with gaping jaws fearing what the spillovers for the world might look like.