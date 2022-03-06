Children's beds with their toys as seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine | Reuters image

Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran World Desk: Russian state media on Sunday reported that Ukraine was building a plutonium-based ‘d*rty bomb’ in an effort to attack Russia during the ongoing war. The reports quoted an anonymous source and cited no evidence.

Where is this d*rty bomb allegedly being built?

The Russian state media quoted “a representative of a competent body” and reported that Ukraine is developing nuclear weapons and plutonium-based d*rty bomb at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, shut since 2000.

What is a d*rty bomb?

A d*rty bomb is a mix of explosives, which when set off, carries radioactive material into the surrounding area, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. The terms d*rty bomb and RDD (Radiological Dispersal Device) are often used interchangeably.

How dangerous is a d*rty bomb?

Most, if not all RDDs (Radiological Dispersal Devices) do not release as much radiation so as to kill thousands of people like a nuclear explosion. The loss in terms of lives and property in case of targeted shelling or missile attack is more than an RDD. However, such an explosion does create panic and fear and contaminates the property in a way that demands expensive clean up post the time period of conflict.



D*rty Bomb and Nuclear Bomb: Key differences and similarities



A d*rty bomb contains radioactive material, which in close proximity of the targeted explosion creates loss of lives but does not have the cloud of radiation which a nuclear bomb creates. While nuclear bomb is often touted as ‘weapons of mass destruction’, the d*rty bombs are cited by nuclear disarmament scholars as ‘weapons of mass disruption’.



Does Ukraine want nuclear weapons?

Ukraine had given up nuclear weapons in 1994 after the break-up of the Soviet Union. While announcing ‘special military operations’ on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that Ukraine was using Soviet ways of creating its own nuclear weapons and that it was equal to preparation for an attack on Russia.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma