Who Will Now Get The Kohinoor Crown After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday. The official announcement was made by Buckingham Palace late in the evening. The Queen's four children along with her daughters-in-law and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral. Her reign was the longest of any monarch of the British Empire with 70 years and 214 days.

She was the head of state of the United Kingdom, and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Soon after the announcement of the Queen's death by Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles took over the reins and will be the next to take hold of the royal throne. This escalates the important change related to the Kohinoor crown.

The Kohinoor diamond, which originated in India, went into British hands in the mid-19th century and is the largest cut diamond in the world weighing 105.6 carats. Because of its history of the great fight between men, it acquired a reputation within the UK Royal family to usher unfortunate to any man who wears it. Since then, it has only been worn by the female members of the royal family.

According to the reports, the Kohinoor Crown will go to Prince Charles' wife Camilla. Earlier known as Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will now be conferred with the title of Queen Consort and Prince Charles will be crowned King Charles III. Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth presented her wish that Camilla be crowned with the title of the Queen Consort.

The crown has 2,800 diamonds and holds the prominent Kohinoor diamond as well. While the crown jewels are contemplated priceless, a study found that the Coronation crown would cost USD 4,519,719 in total. Currently, the diamond is on public display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London.

India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan governments have been fighting for ownership claims over the diamond and demanded its return since independence in 1947. But the UK has rejected all these claims under the terms of the Last Treaty of Lahore.

In accordance with a report in Daily Mail, "Camilla will have the Queen Mother's priceless platinum and diamond crown placed on her head when Charles is made the King". It was created for King George VI's coronation in 1937.