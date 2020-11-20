World Health Organisation had earlier advised against the use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients, regardless of disease severity, saying there was currently on evidence that the anti-viral medicine improves survival and other outcomes in these patients.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after issuing guidelines against the use of Gilead's remdesivir in treating COVID-19 patients, the World Health Organisation said on Friday it has removed the anti-viral medicine from its prequalification list.

"Yes we have suspended it from the PQ," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters. "The suspension is a signal to countries that WHO, in compliance with the treatment guidelines, does not recommend countries procure the drug for COVID."

Prequalification list is an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries. Remdesivir was added in the PQ after it showed promise in curing COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, WHO had advised against the use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients, regardless of disease severity, saying there was currently on evidence that the anti-viral medicine improves survival and other outcomes in these patients.

Remdesivir was one of the potential drugs used to treat COVID-19 infection in patients. United States President Donald Trump was also administered the medicine to treat his coronavirus infection. So far, there is no treatment for coronavirus. However, several countries around the world are using plasma therapy and certain drugs, including remdesivir, to treat coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Giled has said it was disappointed with WHO's new guidelines.

"The WHO guidelines appears to ignore this evidence at a time when cases are dramatically increasing around the world and doctors are relying on Veklury as the first and only approved antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19," Giled said in a statement.

