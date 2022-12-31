WHO Seeks More Specific Covid Data From China As 10 Nations Impose Curbs On Chinese Flyers

AMID the alarming surge of Covid cases in China, the World Health Organisation has asked the Chinese health authorities to provide specific and real-time data about the coronavirus situation in the country. In a high-level meeting, WHO asked for more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths -- and data on vaccinations delivered especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old.

WHO called on China to strengthen its clinical management and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support in these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy. WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus held said that the global body remains concerned over the evolving situation in China as COVID-19 infections witness a new spike in the country after curbs were eased.

China's shattering healthcare system due to Covid resurgence has also alarmed other nations who have imposed several travel restrictions on Chinese flyers flying to the respective countries. WHO said that the unavailability of apt data from China about the outbreak has worried other nations who are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations.

Countries who have imposed restrictions on Chinese passengers:

India: Passengers who are coming to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a Covid-19 test report starting from January 1. The government earlier this week announced that travellers who are coming from these nations have to upload their test results on an Indian government website before departing.

United States: The US has also expanded its genomic sequencing programme at airports including Seattle and Los Angeles. The country will impose mandatory Covid-19 tests for Chinese arrivals starting from January 5.

Israel: Foreigners planning to travel from China will be required to submit Covid-19 test reports, according to the Israeli health ministry. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested negative for COVID," Health Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement.

Japan: Travellers from Mainland China must arrive with a negative Covid-19 test result, Japanese authorities said. The samples from those who test positive will be used for genomic analysis, and they will be quarantined for seven days at specific facilities.

Taiwan: Taiwan will also start testing Chinese arrivals for Covid-19 from January 1. All passengers arriving on direct flights from China, as well as those arriving by boat at two offshore islands, will be required to submit to PCR tests upon arrival, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Malaysia: On Friday, Malaysia announced that it would check the temperature of all incoming travellers and will also test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for the Covid-19 virus.

Italy: Italy was the first nation in Europe to demand viral sequencing and Covid-19 antigen swabs for all travellers arriving from China. Passengers travelling from Beijing and Shanghai are already being tested at the major airports in Milan and Rome. After Italy started testing Chinese arrivals, 50 per cent of passengers tested positive for Covid at Milan airport, showing the spread of infection in China.

France: French government also announced that travellers coming from China to France will have to show a negative Covid test less than 48 hours old before embarking.

United Kingdom: On Friday, British Media said that passengers coming to Britain from China will require a negative test for Covid-19 after a huge surge in infections in China.

South Korea: In addition to restricting short-term visas for Chinese citizens, South Korea will test travellers from China for Covid-19. According to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday, travellers from China will need to present a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departure or a quick antigen test is done within 24 hours, followed by a PCR test after arrival.