Geneva/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that it expects an increase in the number of hospitalisations and deaths related to the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

"As case numbers linked to a variant of concern increase globally, we expect the number of hospitalized cases and even deaths to be reported," the WHO said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also said that more information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron and that it encourages countries to contribute to the collection and sharing of hospitalised patient data through the WHO COVID-19 Clinical Data Platform, according to Sputnik.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation had suggested that a new variant could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic, but it's still too early to say for sure.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, last week had said that highlighted "a consistent picture of the rapid increase in transmission" but he added that the exact rate of increase relative to other variants remains difficult to quantify.

"(Omicron) is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low, but also appears to spread more quickly than the Delta variant in other countries where the incidence of Delta is high, such as in the United Kingdom," the WHO had added further, citing preliminary evidence.

The WHO research on the spread of Omicron variant had found that a full two-dose vaccination course was less effective against symptomatic disease with Omicron than with Delta variant.

It found however that "moderate to high vaccine effectiveness against mild infection of 70-75% was seen in the early period after a booster dose."

Posted By: Mukul Sharma