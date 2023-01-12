'Should Not Be Used’: WHO Recommends Not Using Two India-Made Cough Syrups In Uzbekistan

Dok 1 Max, the cough syrup that is allegedly behind the death of several children in Uzbekistan. (Image Credit: Twitter)

THE WORLD Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday recommended that two cough syrups made by Noida-based company Marion Biotech in India should not be used for children in Uzbekistan. The WHO said the substandard medical products manufactured by Marion Biotech, failed to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore out of specification.

These two Indian-made cough syrups are Ambronol and DOK-1 Max - which are liked to the deaths of children in Uzbekistan. Following the incident, Marion Biotech, a pharmaceutical company with its headquarters in Noida, has come under fire that children in Uzbekistan have died after consuming cough syrup.

"This WHO Medical Product Alert refers to two substandard (contaminated) products, identified in Uzbekistan and reported to WHO on 22 December 2022. Substandard medical products are products that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore out of specification," the WHO said in an alert released on its website.

As per Uzbekistan’s health ministry analysis, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max, contained a toxic substance named "ethylene glycol". The syrups were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy or on the advice of pharmacists, Reuters reported.

On December 22, Uzbekistan claimed that after using medications made by the Marion Biotech firm, 18 children had passed away. Thereafter, the Marion Biotech company's production licence was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration department.

"We have suspended the production license of Marion Biotech company after not providing enough documents, a show-cause notice was also given by the state licensing authority depending upon the documents asked during the inspection which they didn't provide," Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that all manufacturing activities of the Noida-based pharma company have been stopped in view of the reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max.