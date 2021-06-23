Sputnik V is yet to be approved by WHO for emergency use. Earlier, Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev had said that the individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V “may need to get a shot from a different vaccine in the future”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: World Health Organisation on Wednesday raised concerns on the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine’s manufacturing conditions largely on six parameters. WHO raised concerns about possible cross-contamination and insufficient sterilisation checks during an inspection at a manufacturing unit of the Sputnik V vaccine, The Moscow Times reported.

Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute had applied for WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval for Sputnik V vaccine, following which the WHO team inspected four manufacturing sites of the vaccine and found six manufacturing shortcomings at a manufacturing site in Ufa city in western Russia.

WHO, in its interim report published Wednesday stated that its inspection teams “identified concerns with the implementation of adequate measures to mitigate the risks of cross-contamination,” as well as “concerns with appropriate sterile filtration validation” of the Sputnik V vaccine. It also emphasised possible problems with the systems used to trace and identify individual vaccine batches and concerns with quality control activities.

Pharmstandard, the manufacturing partner of Gamaleya Institute’s Sputnik V vaccine said in an official statement that the plant in Ufa where these shortcomings have been found, simply fills the vaccine fluid into the vials, with the vaccine manufactured at a different location. It added that the concerns raised by WHO has been “subsequently fully addressed”.

Sputnik V is being inoculated on an ‘emergency use’ basis in 67 countries, including in India on an “emergency use basis”. The Russian vaccine is yet to be approved by WHO for emergency use. Earlier, on June 8, Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev had said that the individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V “may need to get a shot from a different vaccine in the future”.

Sputnik V in India – safe to use?

For both India and foreign-made vaccines, India conducts safety and efficacy of the vaccines in India outside the ambit of specific vaccine manufacturers. Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh-based Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) tests vaccines for safety and efficacy before the vaccine vials are actually sent to individual vaccination centres. According to the data available in public domain, of the 37 Crore vaccine doses which the CDL-Kasauli cleared between January to June 14, 1.06 Crore were Sputnik V vaccine doses.

“Sputnik V has not yet been approved by any top regulator, nor is it listed under WHO emergency use drugs. Hence, CDL will test all its batches before they are made available in the Indian market,” a CDL official was quoted as saying by ThePrint on Tuesday.

India has ordered 25 Crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, which continue to reach the country in specific batches. India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will manufacture 15.6 crore doses of the Russian vaccine from July onward.

