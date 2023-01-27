Who Is Raja Chari, The Indian-Origin NASA Pilot Nominated For US Air Force's Brigadier General

US AIR Force may soon get a person of Indian origin as its Brigadier General after US President Joe Biden nominated NASA astronaut Raja J Chari for the coveted post. This nomination needs to get the approval of the upper chamber of US Congress - the Senate - for Chari to assume the senior-level position in the US Air Force.

The Democrats, the party to which US President Joe Biden belongs, holds a majority in the Senate, although a narrow one. Raja Chari was nominated on Thursday. Any appointment to the senior positions of civil as well as military institutions in the US has to get the approval of the Senate, according to a Defense Department statement quoted by PTI. The post of Brigadier General is below that of a Major General but above a Colonel.

Also Watch:

All you need to know about Raja J Chari

- Raja Chari, currently, is an astronaut and commander of the Crew 3 of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Johnson Space Center, in Texas.

- Chari’s team is preparing for a US mission that aims to return to the moon.

- An experienced test pilot, Chari has over 2,000 hours of flying experience. His experience of his includes flying the F-15E on combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has also been deployed in support of South Korea.

- His educational background includes a Master’s degree in aeronautics from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and successful graduation from the Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland, US.

- In the past, Chari has also served as the commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the Director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

- Chari was also selected as the Commander of the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX Crew 3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by NASA and the European Space Agency. This happened recently in 2020.

- He is inspired by his father - Srinivas Chari. Chari senior had migrated to the US at a young age from Hyderabad to pursue an engineering degree. While pursuing his dreams of higher education and a successful career, he met his wife and spent his entire life at John Deere in Waterloo.

(With agency inputs)