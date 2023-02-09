Who Is Paula Hurd, Bill Gates' Rumoured Girlfriend?

Almost two years after finalising their divorce with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, Bill Gates is reportedly dating Paula Hurd- the widow of former CEO of software company Oracle, Mark Hurd.

According to several media reports, the duo was snapped seating side by side during the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open, earlier this month.

Let's take a look at who is Bill Gates' rumoured partner.

- Paula Hurd was married to the CEO of Oracle, Mark Hurd, who lost his battle to cancer in 2019, after 30 years of marriage. They together shared two daughters – Kelly and Kathryn. During his time of death, Mark Hurd, who was 62, had an estimated net worth of USD 500 million.

- She completed her graduation from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in business administration in 1984.

- According to a report by PageSix Gates and Hurd run in the same circles. The duo share a common love for tennis, because of which they have met before Mark Hurd's death.

- According to People magazine, Hurd's started her in sales and alliance management with the software business NCR upon graduation (National Cash Register).

- She is also a philanthropist and works as an event planner. According to the provided details on her LinkedIn profile, she organises events for corporate, personal and charitable occasions.

- Hurd, who is a member of Board of Regents of the Baylor University, Texas, which is the alma mater of Mark Hurd, has donated USD 7 million to the Baylor Basketball Pavilion.

Several media reports also suggest that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd might be dating for a year now.

Meanwhile, the dating rumours comes four years after Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. The finalised their divorce in May 2019, saying, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."